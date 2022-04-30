News

20 civilians, including women and children, were evacuated from Azovstal. The ceasefire is maintained from lunch

Author:
Kostia Andreikovets
Date:

Azovstal

From the territory of Azovstal, 20 civilians were transferred for evacuation. These are the people rescued from the rubble, among them women and children.

According to Captain Sviatoslav Palamar, Deputy Commander of the Azov Regiment, they will go to Zaporizhia.

According to him, the ceasefire began at 11 a.m, not at 6 a.m, as was agreed, but both sides adhered to it. The evacuation column was expected to arrive at 6 a.m, but got there only at 6 p.m.

Palamar reminded that hundreds of wounded in the plant's basement need help, and it is unknown why they are not taken away. The regimentʼs fighters continue to pull people from under the rubble of the hospital, which collapsed on April 28 after massive Russian airstrikes. 