20 civilians, including women and children, were evacuated from Azovstal. The ceasefire is maintained from lunch

From the territory of Azovstal, 20 civilians were transferred for evacuation. These are the people rescued from the rubble, among them women and children.
According to Captain Sviatoslav Palamar, Deputy Commander of the Azov Regiment, they will go to Zaporizhia.
According to him, the ceasefire began at 11 a.m, not at 6 a.m, as was agreed, but both sides adhered to it. The evacuation column was expected to arrive at 6 a.m, but got there only at 6 p.m.
Palamar reminded that hundreds of wounded in the plant's basement need help, and it is unknown why they are not taken away. The regimentʼs fighters continue to pull people from under the rubble of the hospital, which collapsed on April 28 after massive Russian airstrikes.
- Currently, Ukrainian Marines, Azov Regiment fighters, and about a thousand civilians remain blocked at Azovstal. On April 20, defenders of Mariupol said they were ready to evacuate the city with the support of a third party. On the same day, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine was ready to exchange captured Russian servicemen for people from Mariupol.
- On April 21, Putin ordered Russian troops not to storm the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, but they continued to attack.
- On the night of April 28, Russian troops launched almost 50 airstrikes on Mariupol and Azovstal. They dropped a lot of phosphorus bombs. In addition, the enemyʼs artillery was constantly working. As a result, a hospital in the basement of the plant collapsed. At least 600 people were injured.
- On April 30, the Mariupol City Council announced the possible beginning of the evacuation of people from Azovstal. Russian media reported that buses and representatives of the Red Cross arrived at Azovstal.