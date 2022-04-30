The war. Russians dropped air bomb on Azovstalʼs makeshift hospital. Petrol deficit has started in Kyiv and regions. Ukraine has received S-300 anti-aircraft missile system. Day 66: live coverage

In Mariupol Russian occupiers dropped an air bomb on the "Azovstal" makeshift hospital — the number of wounded has been 170 before that, and now it's 600. Gasoline shortage has begun in Kyiv and other regions. Restrictions are imposed on the gas stations ― 10 or 20 liters per one tank. This is due to complexity of the logistics during the war. The government promises to eliminate fuel shortage within a week or two. Meanwhile, Ukraine has received the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system from partner countries, that has significantly strengthened air defense in the southern region, as well as 200 tanks from Poland. Read about key events of the 66th day of the war in our live text coverage (and here's what happened on April 29).