The government promises to eliminate the fuel shortage within the next week

In Ukraine, due to Russian missile strikes on the countryʼs fuel infrastructure, there is a shortage of fuel. The government promises to overcome the problem within the next week.

Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said talks were underway with European partners to resolve the issue in the short term.

First Deputy Prime Minister of Economy Yulia Svyridenko said that the fuel shortage would be eliminated within the next 7 days, but warned of a "slight rise in prices" for oil products, primarily due to the complexity of logistics.