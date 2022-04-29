The government promises to eliminate the fuel shortage within the next week

In Ukraine, due to Russian missile strikes on the countryʼs fuel infrastructure, there is a shortage of fuel. The government promises to overcome the problem within the next week.
Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said talks were underway with European partners to resolve the issue in the short term.
First Deputy Prime Minister of Economy Yulia Svyridenko said that the fuel shortage would be eliminated within the next 7 days, but warned of a "slight rise in prices" for oil products, primarily due to the complexity of logistics.
- The shortage of fuel at gas stations in some regions of Ukraine was formed due to missile strikes at refineries. In particular, the Russians destroyed the Kremenchuk Refinery, which was the main producer of fuel in Ukraine, as well as a number of large oil depots with significant reserves.
- On April 29, Kyiv authorities urged citizens not to travel around the city by private transport without urgency, as the military is in dire need of fuel.