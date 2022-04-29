The number of wounded after the Russian attack on Azovstal exceeded 600 people

After the bombing of the besieged Mariupol plant "Azovstal”, the number of wounded there increased to 600 or more people.

The mayor of Mariupol Vadym Boychenko declared it at a briefing.

"They dropped an air bomb on a military hospital, which shows signs of a war crime. The number of wounded before that was 170, and now it is over 600. And this, unfortunately, is what we have for more than 60 days — the city is being destroyed, despite the civilian population", he said.

Separately, Boychenko added that the defenders of the city still continue to counterattack the Russians, causing them losses in manpower and equipment.

Earlier, the commander of the 36th Marine Brigade, Serhiy Volyna, told CNN that the situation at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol "goes beyond a humanitarian catastrophe". Defenders lost vital medical equipment as a result of missile and air strikes, which remained under the rubble of the field hospital.

"They hit the operating room. And all the surgical equipment, everything necessary for the operation, was destroyed, so now we can not treat our wounded, especially with shrapnel and bullet wounds. And now we do not have any surgical instruments. We are also in dire need of medication", he said.

Hundreds of wounded, including children, are currently in the basement of the plant. There is very little water and food.