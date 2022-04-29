The war. Russian occupiers fired on Kyiv during a visit by the UN Secretary-General, the US Parliament passed the lend-lease law for Ukraine, 45 Ukrainians returned from captivity. Day 65: live coverage

In the evening of April 28, the Russians launched a missile strike on Kyiv. The rocket hit a high-rise building in the central part of the city. At that moment, President Volodymyr Zelensky had a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in the capital. At the same time, in the United States, the House of Representatives voted in favor of a lend-lease law for Ukraine. This document must now be signed by US President Joe Biden. Also, Ukraine and Russia held the seventh exchange of prisoners ― 33 military and 12 civilians returned home. Follow the key events of the 65th day of the war in our live coverage (and here is what happened on April 28). This coverage is the copy of the one in Ukrainian: we provide the same detailed picture of the war for readers in both languages. The “...” sign means that the message is now being translated into English and will appear soon. Meanwhile, you can support our work: we now rely mostly on the help from our readers. Thank you!