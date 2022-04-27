Stories

The war. Russia has ruined the bridge over the Dniester Estuary in Odesa Oblast, Mariupol defenders ask for immediate evacuation, Defense Ministry warn of the weeks of heavy battles. Day 64: live coverage  

Date:
People in Mariupol walk past the ruined building with words of famous Ukrainian poet Lesya Ukrainka written on it, The quote says: "When there is a sincerity among people, when there is deep and profound sympathy, any level of risk will not scare."

Getty Images / «Babel'»

In the morning of April 27 the Russian army hit the bridge over Dniester Estuary in Odesa Oblast once again, the bridge is destroyed. Mariupol defenders urge the world community to help with the evacuation of wounded people who are hiding in the Azovstal plant. It's over 600 wounded civilians and military. Russia has amassed powers for the massive offense on the east of Ukraine, so the Defense Ministry warns that there will be heavy battles on the fronline in the following weeks. Follow the key events of the 64th day of war in our live coverage (and here is what happened on April 27).