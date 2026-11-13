Operation “Carthage”: All UAH 65 million of bail was paid for the SBU Major General Serhiy Duka

The entire amount of bail was paid — UAH 65 million — for the Major General of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Serhiy Duka (a defendant in the “Carthage” case).

This was reported to Babel by the press service of the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC).

On November 6, Duka was sent to custody for 60 days with the option of bail. He is charged with participating in a criminal organization through abuse of office.

The investigation believes that Duka covered up the activities of a criminal organization involved in fraudulent call centers, drug trafficking, and other crimes, and helped its leader Andriy Osipov (nicknamed "Criminal") resolve issues in SBU and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office. In the case materials, Duka is referred as "Akim".

Later, after his arrest, he wrote a letter from the pre-trial detention center, which was published by his lawyer. In the letter, Duka stated that he did not admit his guilt and considered the investigation against him to be revenge on the part of the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).