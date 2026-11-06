The “Carthage” case: The entire bail was paid for National Police officer Volodymyr Tsenov — UAH 15 million

The entire bail amount of UAH 15 million was paid for Volodymyr Tsenov, a defendant in the “Carthage” case.
Babel was informed about this in the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC).
Tsenov is the first deputy head of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police. He appears as “Price” in the recordings of NABU and SAPO.
The day before, Tsenov was sent to custody with the alternative of bail. According to the investigation, he helped cover up fraudulent call centers from the National Police for money.
The "Carthage" case
On November 4, anti-corruption authorities reported that they had uncovered another criminal group as part of Operation “Carthage". Its members were involved in fraudulent call centers, drug trafficking, counterfeiting euros, abduction and beating people to order, and other crimes.
According to the investigation, current high-ranking officials of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, the National Police, and representatives of the criminal environment were involved in the criminal activity.
On November 5, law enforcement officers reported suspicions to five members of the organization. In addition to Price, suspicions were received by:
- the groupʼs organizer, also known as "Criminal" on tapes. He is suspected of creating a criminal organization, torture, counterfeiting, money laundering, and bribery;
- the first deputy head of one of the SBU departments, who is referred to in the case materials as “Akim” (our sources said that this refers to Major General Serhiy Duka), is suspected of creating, leading a criminal community or criminal organization, as well as participating in it;
- the deputy head of the Criminal Investigation Department of the National Police in the Kyiv region (“Consultant”, or Oleksandr Demyanchuk) was suspected of participating in a criminal organization, torture, and making counterfeit money;
- a subordinate of the organizer of a criminal organization. He is suspected of creating and participating in it, as well as of torture.
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