The “Carthage” case: The entire bail was paid for National Police officer Volodymyr Tsenov — UAH 15 million

The entire bail amount of UAH 15 million was paid for Volodymyr Tsenov, a defendant in the “Carthage” case.

Babel was informed about this in the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC).

Tsenov is the first deputy head of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police. He appears as “Price” in the recordings of NABU and SAPO.

The day before, Tsenov was sent to custody with the alternative of bail. According to the investigation, he helped cover up fraudulent call centers from the National Police for money.

The "Carthage" case

On November 4, anti-corruption authorities reported that they had uncovered another criminal group as part of Operation “Carthage". Its members were involved in fraudulent call centers, drug trafficking, counterfeiting euros, abduction and beating people to order, and other crimes.

According to the investigation, current high-ranking officials of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, the National Police, and representatives of the criminal environment were involved in the criminal activity.

On November 5, law enforcement officers reported suspicions to five members of the organization. In addition to Price, suspicions were received by: