The court remanded in custody with a bail of UAH 15 million for the person involved in Operation “Carthage” — the National Police officer Volodymyr Tsenov

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) sent Volodymyr Tsenov, a person involved in the NABU and SAPO "Carthage" operation, to custody for 60 days with the alternative of a bail of UAH 15 million, an employee of the National Police Volodymyr Tsenov.
This was reported during a meeting of HACC, Suspilne reports.
Tsenov is the first deputy head of the strategic investigations department of the National Police. In the video of the NABU and SAPO investigation, he is mentioned as “Price”. According to the investigation, he helped cover up fraudulent call centers for money.
The prosecution requested that the defendant be remanded in custody with the option of a bail of UAH 20 million. At the same time, Tsenovʼs lawyer requested house arrest and bail of over UAH 998 000.
What preceded
On November 4, NABU came to search a house in a gated cottage town in northern Kyiv. Babelʼs sources reported that the searches were conducted at the home of Serhiy Duka. NABU had previously claimed, without naming, that their detectives had been threatened with a weapon by a high-ranking SBU official.
After that, NABU detectives reported that the searches were conducted as part of Operation “Carthage". In particular, law enforcement officers exposed a criminal organization that was engaged in fraudulent call centers, drug distribution, counterfeit money, as well as kidnapping and beating people.
Already today, November 5, law enforcement officers reported suspicions to five members of the organization. In addition to “Price”, suspicions were also received from:
- the groupʼs organizer, also known as "Criminal" on tapes. He is suspected of creating a criminal organization, torture, counterfeiting, money laundering, and bribery;
- The first deputy head of one of the SBU departments, who is referred to in the case materials as “Akim” (our sources said that this refers to Major General Serhiy Duka), is suspected of creating, leading a criminal community or criminal organization, as well as participating in it;
- the deputy head of the Criminal Investigation Department of the National Police in the Kyiv region (“Consultant”, or Oleksandr Demyanchuk) was suspected of participating in a criminal organization, torture, and making counterfeit money;
- A subordinate of the organizer of a criminal organization. He is suspected of creating and participating in it, as well as of torture.
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