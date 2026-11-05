The court remanded in custody with a bail of UAH 15 million for the person involved in Operation “Carthage” — the National Police officer Volodymyr Tsenov

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) sent Volodymyr Tsenov, a person involved in the NABU and SAPO "Carthage" operation, to custody for 60 days with the alternative of a bail of UAH 15 million, an employee of the National Police Volodymyr Tsenov.

This was reported during a meeting of HACC, Suspilne reports.

Tsenov is the first deputy head of the strategic investigations department of the National Police. In the video of the NABU and SAPO investigation, he is mentioned as “Price”. According to the investigation, he helped cover up fraudulent call centers for money.

The prosecution requested that the defendant be remanded in custody with the option of a bail of UAH 20 million. At the same time, Tsenovʼs lawyer requested house arrest and bail of over UAH 998 000.