Babel sources: Major General Duka threatened NABU detectives with a weapon. He was linked to NABU searches last year

The senior SBU official whom NABU accused of threatening detectives with weapons during investigative actions is Major General Serhiy Duka.

This is stated by Babelʼs sources in the Security Forces.

NABU did not name him, but noted that a high-ranking SBU official was not allowing detectives to the search site.

Serhiy Duka is the first deputy head of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood of SBU. In February of this year, he became a major general, having previously been a brigadier general.

The Anti-Corruption Center (ACC) linked Duka to searches of NABU employees last year. ACC claimed that it was Duka who oversaw the forceful part of the SBUʼs operations against the bureauʼs detectives, in particular Ruslan Maghamedrasulov.

Meanwhile, Ukrainska Pravda, citing sources, writes that NABU officers came with earplugs to another SBU official — the head of the Main Department of Internal Security, Colonel Anton Kravchuk. There is no official confirmation of this information yet.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X