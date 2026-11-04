NABU: Senior SBU official threatens detectives with weapons and does not allow them to enter the search area

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) stated that a high-ranking SBU official threatened the Bureauʼs detectives with a weapon and obstructed the search.

The Bureau noted that an SBU officer was not allowing detectives to the search site. In addition, SBU special forces had already arrived there.

NABU called such actions unacceptable and stated that they impede the performance of the legal duties of NABU detectives.

It is currently unknown what case the search is being conducted in. Details have been promised to be announced later. SBU has not yet officially commented on the situation.

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