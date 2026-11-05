The court remanded Vitaliy Rybalko, a defendant in the “Carthage” case, who is referred to in the NABU recordings as “Boxer”, into custody

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has remanded Vitaliy Rybalko, a defendant in the “Carthage” case, in custody for 60 days — he is referred to as "Boxer" in the NABU and SAPO records.

This is reported by "Social".

He will be in custody until January 2, 2027. According to the investigation, Rybalko was one of the perpetrators of violent crimes.

He is accused of being involved in a criminal organization linked to fraudulent call centers. Rybalko is being investigated in another case — for extortion and illegal imprisonment, and is also being investigated for his possible involvement in robbery and fraud.

Also on November 5, a person involved in the NABU and SAPO "Carthage" operation — National Police officer Volodymyr Tsenov — was taken into custody for 60 days with the alternative of bail of 15 million hryvnias.

What preceded

On November 4, NABU came to search a house in a gated cottage town in northern Kyiv. Babelʼs sources reported that the searches were conducted at the home of Serhiy Duka. NABU had previously claimed, without naming names, that their detectives had been threatened with a weapon by a high-ranking SBU official.

After that, the NABU detectives reported that the searches were conducted as part of Operation Carthage. In particular, law enforcement officers exposed a criminal organization that was engaged in fraudulent call centers, drug distribution, as well as kidnapping and beating people.

According to the investigation, the Russian drug cartel "Khimprom" expanded its activities in Ukraine at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Its leader, who is called "Mexican" in the video, recruited "Criminal", who was supposed to protect the business from law enforcement officers through his connections. He collaborated with two executors — "Pasha" and "Boxer", and also maintained contacts with high-ranking officials of the SBU and the National Police.

According to the investigation, the organization included two police officers — "Price" and "Consultant", as well as an SBU official "Akim".

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