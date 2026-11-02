Acting Prosecutor General Kovalsky says he is taking up the position temporarily. After that, he will return to the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office

Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky stated that he was not offered to head the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO), and in the acting position he retains the position of the head of the Prosecutorʼs Office of the Khmelnytskyi Region.

He said this during a meeting with journalists, reports Babel.

According to him, he also did not occupy the office of former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, but works in another office. He received an offer to become acting from President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to Kovalski, during the meeting, the president instructed him to ensure the work of PGO. At that time, the Office did not understand who performed the duties of the Prosecutor General and who should sign documents. Kovalsky added that another task was to "cleanse the system of people who worked here unworthily".

The Acting Prosecutor General also reported that he had ordered an audit of the Department of International Cooperation, where Serhiy Kropyva worked. According to Kovalsky, the department had about a hundred requests for international legal assistance that “lay there without movement”.

"The vast majority of these requests are call center cases. The Czech Republic, France, European countries — no one has done anything about them," he said.

He reported that he had changed the departmentʼs leadership and deputies, and had also returned to the department those people who "live internationally".