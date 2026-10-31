Police detained and sent Lviv pseudo-activist Ostap Stakhiv to the territorial recruit center

Stakhiv is currently undergoing military conscription. If a conscript is deemed fit and does not have the right to deferment or reservation, he will be mobilized on general grounds.

In Lviv, police detained and sent to the TRC the scandalous pseudo-activist Ostap Stakhiv. He had been wanted since March 6, 2026.

The Stakhiv cases

A criminal case has been opened against Stakhiv since 2021 under the article on overthrowing the constitutional order. According to SBU, he collected weapons, supporters, and operated in a network coordinated from Russia.

On November 18 of the same year, Stakhiv was sent to a pre-trial detention center for 60 days with the possibility of bail. On November 30, a bail of UAH 998 800 was posted for Stakhiv.

After the pre-trial detention center, he was sent to the Lviv Regional Psychiatric Hospital for an examination. In early 2024, it became known that Stakhiv had created a network of supporters to counter mobilization.

On September 25, 2024, the organizer Stakhiv was searched in a fraud case. On the same day, law enforcement officers informed him of suspicion of "draining" the locations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and fraud.

According to the investigation, several months before the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, Stakhiv incited people to organize mass riots and seize government institutions under the guise of an "anti-vaccination movement".

On social media, he claimed that the Russian aggression was allegedly caused by “third countries” that “provoked” Moscow into a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Also, during one of his live broadcasts, Stakhiv publicly reported the exact location of one of the Ukrainian army units, thereby exposing the fighters to danger.

In addition, Stakhiv organized online courses in “journalism”, where, among other things, he taught students to counteract mobilization in Ukraine. Babel previously wrote that Stakhiv opened paid courses in April 2023.

Stakhiv directly stated that these courses were not for future work in the media, but for “protecting” his rights. After passing the course and a practical exam, he issued a certificate of “journalist-human rights defender”.

However, instead of an “international certificate”, he issued fictitious certificates from a local newspaper that lost its accreditation in the spring of this year. On December 3, 2024, Stakhiv was released from pre-trial detention after his supporters posted bail of UAH 908 000 .

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