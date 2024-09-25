The Lviv pseudo-activist Ostap Stakhiv is being searched

The organizer of anti-vaccination protests and pseudo-activist Ostap Stakhiv is being searched in a fraud case.

This is reported by the press service of the National Police.

The agency does not specify the name of the person involved, calling him a "Lviv pseudo-activist", but judging by the details of the case and the published photo, it is about Stakhiv.

Police say he was issuing fake journalist credentials. At the beginning of the year, Babel wrote that Stakhiv opened paid courses for "journalists" in April 2023. The cost is from 2 500 to 7 500 hryvnias. Stakhiv directly stated that these courses are not for future work in the media, but for the "protection" of his rights. After passing the course and a practical exam, he issued a "journalist-human rights defender" certificate.

In addition, in March 2023, Stakhiv created the public organization "Union of Human Rights Defenders of Ukraine" and is actively recruiting new members. He teaches them to "protect their rights and freedoms." Stakhiv issues "international certificates of human rights defenders" to its members, which do not have legal force.

In what other cases does Stakhiv appear?

A criminal case has been initiated against Stakhiv since 2021 under the article on the overthrow of the constitutional order. According to SBU, he collected weapons, supporters and operated in a network coordinated from Russia.

On November 18, Stakhiv was sent to the pre-trial detention center for 60 days with the possibility of bail. On November 30, a deposit of 998 800 hryvnias was made for Stakhiv. After the pre-trial detention center, he was sent to the Lviv Regional Psychiatric Hospital for examination.

And at the beginning of 2024, it became known that Stakhiv created a network of supporters to oppose the mobilization.