Lviv blogger Ostap Stakhiv was released from pre-trial detention after posting a bail of 908 000

Lviv pseudo-activist Ostap Stakhiv was released from pre-trial detention center after his supporters paid a bail of 908 thousand hryvnias.

This was reported by the correspondent of Graty from the Lviv pre-trial detention center No. 19.

What preceded

On September 25, 2024, the organizer of anti-vaccination protests and pseudo-activist Ostap Stakhiv was searched in a fraud case. On the same day, the law enforcement officers informed him of the suspicion of "draining" locations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and fraud.

According to the investigation, a few months before the start of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Stakhiv incited people to organize mass riots and seize state institutions under the guise of the "anti-vaccination movement."

In social networks, he claimed that Russian aggression was allegedly caused by "third countries", which "provoked" Moscow to a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Also, during one of his live broadcasts, Stakhiv publicly announced the exact location of one of the units of the Ukrainian army, putting the soldiers in danger.

In addition, Stakhiv organized online "journalism" courses, where, among other things, he taught students to counter mobilization in Ukraine. Babel previously wrote that Stakhiv opened paid courses in April 2023. Stakhiv directly stated that these courses are not for future work in the media, but for the "protection" of his rights. After passing the course and a practical exam, he issued a "journalist-human rights defender" certificate.

However, instead of an "international certificate", he issued fictitious certificates of a local newspaper, which lost its accreditation in the spring of this year.