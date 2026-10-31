Planes with evacuated residents of Oleshky arrived in Belarus (UPD)

Four planes with evacuated residents of the temporarily occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region arrived in Belarus.

This was reported by the Belarusian media outlet BelTA and the head of the “Servant of the People” faction Davyd Arakhamia.

The residents of Oleshky traveled to Anapa (Russia) by bus, and from there by plane to Gomel. At the airport, the residents of Oleshky will wait to leave for the “Nowa Huta” checkpoint, through which they will enter the territory of Ukraine.

According to Arakhamia, in just a few hours all the evacuees, along with the Ukrainian delegation, will be in their homeland.

On September 20, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated that the Russians are deliberately creating a humanitarian catastrophe in the temporarily occupied left-bank Kherson region, blocking the delivery of food and medicine, hindering the work of humanitarian missions and the evacuation of civilians. At the same time, they are constantly attacking civilians with drones.

The Foreign Ministry stated that the most difficult situation was in Oleshky. Before the full-scale invasion, almost 24 000 people lived there, and as of the end of September, about 2000 remained, among them 50 children. The Ukrainian military delivered food to the residents of the city several times using drones.

On October 23, the US First Lady Melania Trump reported that she had agreed to a temporary cessation of hostilities between Ukraine and Russia in Oleshky to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid and prepare for the evacuation of civilians through a specially designated safe corridor.

Subsequently, the general staffs of the Armed Forces of Russia and Ukraine reported that they would introduce a regime of silence from 03:00 on October 27, Kyiv time. It will last until the evening of November 1.

After the beginning of the agreements between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, the regime of silence in Oleshky was expanded beyond the city limits to secure the passage of humanitarian convoys.