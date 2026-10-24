Vice-President of the European Parliament ends hunger strike after ceasefire agreements in Oleshky

Vice-President of the European Parliament Pina Picierno has agreed to end the hunger strike she began on October 20 to draw attention to the humanitarian catastrophe in the occupied town of Oleshky (Kherson region).

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

He said that he personally urged Picierno to end the hunger strike given the progress made in resolving the humanitarian crisis in Oleshky. According to Lubinets, the hunger strike began to seriously threaten Piciernoʼs life and health.

"During our conversation, I informed her about the agreements reached on a local ceasefire, which was facilitated by the US First Lady Melania Trump. These agreements should ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid and the evacuation of the civilian population," Lubinets added.

He recalled that within the framework of the agreements, which are scheduled to begin on October 27, the roads to Oleshky will be demined, and humanitarian aid will be delivered to the city, including food, water, medicines, and necessary technical equipment for the hospital. The parties will also ensure the unhindered movement of the civilian population.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said today that the parties had been negotiating the operation “for some time and at various levels” and that Ukraine would abide by the agreements. However, the operation is being complicated by the fact that the Russians have mined the roads.

"We hope that we will be able to carry out this humanitarian operation — to unblock Oleshky, to provide access to bring in food, medicine, and so that people can leave this combat zone. [...] Ukraine will do its part. We expect that American mediation will work," Zelensky added.