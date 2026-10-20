The Vice President of the European Parliament has declared a hunger strike to draw attention to the situation in occupied Oleshky

The Vice-President of the European Parliament Pina Picierno has declared a hunger strike to draw international attention to the situation in occupied Oleshky (Kherson region).

She wrote about this on her page on the social network X.

She also called on civil society organizations, ordinary citizens, and institutions to join this action. Picierno demands an immediate humanitarian truce, access to food and medicine, and the possibility of safe evacuation of civilians.

Picierno adds that people in Oleshky cannot be left to their own devices.

Whatʼs happening in Oleshky

On September 20, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated that the Russians are deliberately creating a humanitarian catastrophe in the temporarily occupied left-bank Kherson region, blocking the delivery of food and medicine, hindering the work of humanitarian missions and the evacuation of civilians. At the same time, they are constantly attacking civilians with drones.

The most difficult situation is currently in Oleshky. Before the full-scale invasion, approximately 24 000 people lived there, and now about 2000 remain, including 50 children.

Ukrainian military personnel delivered food to local residents using drones. In one delivery, they delivered almost 400 packages of food, medicine, and baby kits weighing a total of 4 tons.