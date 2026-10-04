Ukrainian military drones deliver four more tons of food to residents of occupied Oleshky

For the second time, the Ukrainian military delivered 4 tons of food to residents of occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region using drones.
This was written by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ivan Vyhivskyi.
The operation was carried out jointly by the National Guard, the 30th Marine Corps, the 34th Separate Marine Brigade "Borysfen" and the 79th Border Detachment. The crew of the "Perun" UAV during this operation delivered food and rescued six animals from the occupied territory, Vyhivskyi specified.
- The military first delivered aid on September 28. Approximately two thousand people remain in occupied Oleshky, including almost 50 children. They have limited access to food, water, and electricity, and the Russian military is preventing civilians from leaving.
- The Russians are also trying to disrupt aid deliveries: they shoot down drones carrying food, take away or resell humanitarian packages. Residents may be detained and tortured in exchange for receiving aid.
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