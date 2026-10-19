The US Secretary of State says there may have been problems with early warning system before Russiaʼs ballistic attack on Kyiv

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he did not know why Ukraine again did not receive advance warning before the nighttime ballistic missile strike on Kyiv.

He said this in a comment to RFE/RLʼs Washington correspondent Alex Raufoglou.

However, according to Rubio, a few days ago, software problems were already occurring in the Ukrainian early warning system. They were being studied by the US European Command (EUCOM).

"What exactly happened last night, I donʼt know for sure," Rubio said.

He was also asked if Washington was concerned about the safety of American diplomats in Kyiv. Rubio replied that the United States regularly assesses the risks to its diplomatic missions in combat zones and has not changed the format of work or the size of the diplomatic presence in Kyiv at this time.

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