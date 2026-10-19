The US Secretary of State says there may have been problems with early warning system before Russiaʼs ballistic attack on Kyiv

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he did not know why Ukraine again did not receive advance warning before the nighttime ballistic missile strike on Kyiv.
He said this in a comment to RFE/RLʼs Washington correspondent Alex Raufoglou.
However, according to Rubio, a few days ago, software problems were already occurring in the Ukrainian early warning system. They were being studied by the US European Command (EUCOM).
"What exactly happened last night, I donʼt know for sure," Rubio said.
He was also asked if Washington was concerned about the safety of American diplomats in Kyiv. Rubio replied that the United States regularly assesses the risks to its diplomatic missions in combat zones and has not changed the format of work or the size of the diplomatic presence in Kyiv at this time.
- Last week, the US failed to warn of at least two ballistic missile strikes on Kyiv. This was preceded by reports that the US had threatened to stop intelligence sharing with Ukraine over strikes on Russian refineries — the warning that Ukraine receives about Russia’s ballistic missile preparations comes from the US.
- On October 18, Volodymyr Zelensky reported that the United States had resumed intelligence sharing with Ukraine. But on the night of October 19, the Russians again launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv, killing one person and injuring at least eight others.
- RFE/RLʼs Washington correspondent Alex Rafoglu reported that Ukraine once again received no warning from the United States about this attack on Kyiv. This information is confirmed by Bloomberg.
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