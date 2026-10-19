Russians attacked Kyiv, one dead. Media writes that Ukraine again did not receive warning of attack from the US

The Russians have been shelling Kyiv since the evening of October 18. A 21-year-old girl was killed, three people were injured.

The Mayor Vitali Klitschko writes about this.

In the Solomyansky district, a missile fragments hit a 25-story residential building. In the Dniprovsky district — a non-residential building, and in Desnyansky — a medical center.

The attack damaged the surface metro station on the left bank, as well as the tracks and cable network. The surface stations "Chernihivska" and "Lisova" will be temporarily closed for entry and exit, trains on the red line will run between the stations "Akademmistechko" and "Darnytsia".

RFE/RLʼs Washington correspondent Alex Rafoglu writes that Ukraine once again received no warning from the United States about the ballistic missile attack on Kyiv that occurred last night.

This information is also confirmed by Bloomberg.

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The Russian army also struck the Dnipro River that night. The attack there damaged private homes and injured an 84-year-old woman.

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