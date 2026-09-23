NABU suspects former head of the Court of Cassation of laundering UAH 26 million

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) have reported the suspicion of the former head of the Cassation Economic Court of Ukraine in money laundering. His former subordinate and her mother are also suspected in the case.

NABU reported this.

NABU does not name the suspect, but the Anti-Corruption Center (ACC) writes that it is Bohdan Lvov. It is known that from 2021 to 2022, the official purchased assets for a total of UAH 26 million. This includes a house with a land plot, two apartments and four land plots.

To hide the origin of the funds, he hired his secretary. They registered all the property in her motherʼs name.

What else is Lviv suspected of?

On September 15, 2022, the Schemes project published material about Bohdan Lvov’s Russian passport — journalists allegedly found his application for a Russian passport in 1999. Schemes also found out that in October 2012, a new passport of a Russian citizen was issued in Bohdan Lvov’s name.

The reason for replacing the document was reaching the age of 45. On September 16, Lvov himself denied having a Russian passport, but for the duration of the investigation he was deprived of access to state secrets.

On October 3, 2022, SBU confirmed that Lvov had a Russian passport, and the Supreme Court removed him from its ranks. However, in January, the court reinstated Lvov in his position.

On September 21, 2022, NABU launched an investigation against Lvov, who failed to declare his familyʼs Moscow real estate.

As journalists established, the judgeʼs family owns an apartment in the Russian capital on Leningradskoye Shosse, the approximate market value of which is UAH 11 million. Since 2012, the apartment has been registered in half — for Lvovʼs mother-in-law and for his wife. But in none of his property declarations did he indicate that his wife had real estate registered in Moscow.

In June 2024, the court canceled Lvivʼs reinstatement as a Supreme Court judge and the payment of his salary for the period of forced absenteeism.

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