The Security Service of Ukraine confirmed that the judge Bohdan Lvov of the Supreme Court has a Russian passport

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) confirmed the existence of a Russian passport in the possession of Supreme Court judge Bohdan Lvov.

The SSU informed the Supreme Court about this on October 3.

The verification of these data continues, its results will be reported further.

Currently, the panel of judges is deciding the issue of the early dismissal of Lvov from the post of chairman of the Cassation Commercial Court as part of the Supreme Court. A few hours before that, Lvov informed himself that he had passed a polygraph regarding Russian citizenship.