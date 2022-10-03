The Security Service of Ukraine confirmed that the judge Bohdan Lvov of the Supreme Court has a Russian passport

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) confirmed the existence of a Russian passport in the possession of Supreme Court judge Bohdan Lvov.
The SSU informed the Supreme Court about this on October 3.
The verification of these data continues, its results will be reported further.
Currently, the panel of judges is deciding the issue of the early dismissal of Lvov from the post of chairman of the Cassation Commercial Court as part of the Supreme Court. A few hours before that, Lvov informed himself that he had passed a polygraph regarding Russian citizenship.
- On September 15, the "Schemes" project published material about the Russian passport of Bohdan Lvov — journalists allegedly found his application for obtaining a Russian passport in 1999. "Schemes" also found out that in October 2012, a new passport of a Russian citizen was issued in the name of Bohdan Lvov. The basis for replacing the document is reaching the age of 45. On September 16, Lviv himself denied having a Russian passport, but for the period of the investigation, he was denied access to state secrets.
- On September 21, NABU began an investigation against Lvov, who did not declare his familyʼs Moscow real estate. As journalists have established, the judgeʼs family owns an apartment in the Russian capital on the Leningrad highway, the approximate market value of which is 11 million hryvnias. Since 2012, the apartment has been decorated in half — for Lvovʼs mother-in-law and his wife. But in none of his property declarations did he mention that his wife had real estate registered in Moscow.