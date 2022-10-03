The judge of the Supreme Court Bohdan Lvov passed a polygraph because of his alleged Russian citizenship

The Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court Bohdan Lvov passed a polygraph because of his alleged Russian citizenship.

He informed about this himself on Facebook on October 3.

He examinated at the All-Ukrainian Association of Polygraph Examiners.

He answered the following questions:

— "Have you ever had a passport of a Russian citizen?" — "No" — reliable information;

— "Did you personally receive a passport of a Russian citizen?" — "No" — reliable information;

— "Have you been a citizen of Russia on the territory of Russia?" — "No" — reliable information;

— "Have you ever had dual citizenship of Ukraine and Russia?" — "No" — reliable information;

— "Have you ever become a citizen of Russia?" — "No" — is reliable information.

Lvov reported that he was returning to his duties.

On September 30, Bellingcat investigative journalist Christo Grozev, after analyzing the case of Bohdan Lvov, confirmed that he has Russian citizenship. The investigator is convinced that the judge Lvov had the citizenship of the aggressor country long before the relevant facts were published by journalists, which, in particular, follows from the Russian bases unloaded many years ago, which cannot be changed.