The judge of the Supreme Court Bohdan Lvov passed a polygraph because of his alleged Russian citizenship

The Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court Bohdan Lvov passed a polygraph because of his alleged Russian citizenship.
He informed about this himself on Facebook on October 3.
He examinated at the All-Ukrainian Association of Polygraph Examiners.
He answered the following questions:
— "Have you ever had a passport of a Russian citizen?" — "No" — reliable information;
— "Did you personally receive a passport of a Russian citizen?" — "No" — reliable information;
— "Have you been a citizen of Russia on the territory of Russia?" — "No" — reliable information;
— "Have you ever had dual citizenship of Ukraine and Russia?" — "No" — reliable information;
— "Have you ever become a citizen of Russia?" — "No" — is reliable information.
Lvov reported that he was returning to his duties.
On September 30, Bellingcat investigative journalist Christo Grozev, after analyzing the case of Bohdan Lvov, confirmed that he has Russian citizenship. The investigator is convinced that the judge Lvov had the citizenship of the aggressor country long before the relevant facts were published by journalists, which, in particular, follows from the Russian bases unloaded many years ago, which cannot be changed.
- On September 15, the "Schemes" project published material about the Russian passport of Bohdan Lvov — journalists allegedly found his application for obtaining a Russian passport in 1999. "Schemes" also found out that in October 2012, a new passport of a Russian citizen was issued in the name of Bohdan Lvov. The basis for replacing the document is reaching the age of 45. On September 16, Lvov himself denied having a Russian passport, but for the period of the investigation, he was denied access to state secrets.
- On September 21, NABU began an investigation against Lvov, who did not declare his familyʼs Moscow real estate. As journalists have established, the judgeʼs family owns an apartment in the Russian capital on the Leningrad highway, the approximate market value of which is 11 million hryvnias. Since 2012, the apartment has been decorated in half — for Lvovʼs mother-in-law and his wife. But in none of his property declarations did he mention that his wife had real estate registered in Moscow.