Judge of the Supreme Court Bohdan Lvov denied the existence of a Russian passport. During the investigation, he was denied access to state secrets

Bohdan Lvov, the deputy chairman of the Supreme Court and the head of the Commercial Court of Cassation in its composition, denied the existence of a Russian passport.

His position was made public by the Supreme Court on September 16.

"This information is untrue and fake. I did not receive, did not have, and do not have Russian citizenship (as well as a passport and tax number)," said Bohdan Lvov and noted that in his position as a judge, he never favored Russia or its related enterprises.

Lvov connects the news about the Russian passport with the fact that they want to remove him from the position of the head of the court "in order to facilitate the influence on the results of consideration of economic disputes by interested parties." In this connection, the judge appealed to the law enforcement agencies.

The head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev noted that if Lvovʼs Russian passport is confirmed, the High Council of Justice, whose composition is currently being formed, should make the appropriate decision. Knyazev added that for the period of investigations, Lvov was suspended from access to state secrets.