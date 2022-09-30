An investigative journalist of the “Bellingcat” publication Christo Grozev, after analyzing the case of the head of the Cassation Economic Court Bohdan Lvov, confirmed that the high-ranking Ukrainian judge has Russian citizenship.

Grozev ruled out the possibility of a high-quality forgery of the document, as Lvov himself assured the journalists of "Schemes".

The investigator is convinced that the Lvov judge had the citizenship of the aggressor country long before the relevant facts were published by journalists, which, in particular, follows from the Russian bases unloaded many years ago, which cannot be changed.