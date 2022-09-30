The “Bellingcat” investigator confirmed that the judge of the Supreme Court of Ukraine Lvov has Russian citizenship

An investigative journalist of the “Bellingcat” publication Christo Grozev, after analyzing the case of the head of the Cassation Economic Court Bohdan Lvov, confirmed that the high-ranking Ukrainian judge has Russian citizenship.
Grozev ruled out the possibility of a high-quality forgery of the document, as Lvov himself assured the journalists of "Schemes".
The investigator is convinced that the Lvov judge had the citizenship of the aggressor country long before the relevant facts were published by journalists, which, in particular, follows from the Russian bases unloaded many years ago, which cannot be changed.
- On September 15, the "Schemes" project published material about the Russian passport of Bohdan Lvov — journalists allegedly found his application for obtaining a Russian passport in 1999. "Schemes" also found out that in October 2012, a new passport of a Russian citizen was issued in the name of Bohdan Lvov. The basis for replacing the document is reaching the age of 45. On September 16, Lvov himself denied having a Russian passport, but for the period of the investigation, he was denied access to state secrets.
- On September 21, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau began an investigation against Bohdan Lvov, the head of the Commercial Court of Cassation within the Supreme Court, who did not declare his familyʼs Moscow real estate. As journalists have established, the judgeʼs family owns an apartment in the Russian capital on the Leningrad highway, the approximate market value of which is 11 million hryvnias. Since 2012, the apartment has been decorated in half — for Lvovʼs mother-in-law and his wife. But in none of his property declarations did he mention that his wife had real estate registered in Moscow.