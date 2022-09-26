The judge of the Supreme Court Bohdan Lvov v claims that the certificate of his obtaining Russian citizenship is fake

The Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court, Bohdan Lvov, claims that the certificate of his obtaining Russian citizenship, which was made public by journalists, is fake. Allegedly, the dates do not match.
He wrote about it on his Facebook.
"As evidence in the ʼinvestigationʼ, various documents and forms, allegedly filled out by me, are cited. Including the form that I am attaching to this post. And now — ATTENTION! Look at the date this form was filled out: October 26, 2012. And the most interesting thing: the form of exactly this sample was approved in the Russian Federation only a month later — on November 30, 2012 (FMS order #391). And it was put into effect on May 27, 2013. That is, in simple words: at the time of the alleged filling of this form, the form itself did not yet exist in nature," says Lviv.
He assures that this document is fake but of "quite high quality". Lvov also does not accuse the journalists of having allegedly created a forgery but says that the journalists could have "leaked" the forged document.
"I consider such attacks on judges using the media and falsified facts, not just unacceptable, but as threatening the independence of the entire judicial branch as a whole. Someone decided that they could put pressure on the judges with the help of journalists. It wonʼt be like that. I have decided to make an appeal on this issue in the name of President Volodymyr Zelensky," the judge emphasized.
- On September 15, the "Schemes" project published material about the Russian passport of Bohdan Lviv — journalists allegedly found his application for obtaining a Russian passport in 1999. "Schemy" also found out that in October 2012, a new passport of a Russian citizen was issued in the name of Bohdan Lviv. The basis for replacing the document is reaching the age of 45. On September 16, Lviv himself denied having a Russian passport, but for the period of the investigation, he was denied access to state secrets.
- On September 21, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau began an investigation against Bohdan Lviv, the head of the Commercial Court of Cassation within the Supreme Court, who did not declare his familyʼs Moscow real estate. As journalists have established, the judgeʼs family owns an apartment in the Russian capital on the Leningrad highway with an approximate market value of 11 million hryvnias. Since 2012, the apartment has been decorated in half — for Lvivʼs mother-in-law and wife. But in none of his property declarations did he mention that his wife had real estate registered in Moscow.