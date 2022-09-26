The judge of the Supreme Court Bohdan Lvov v claims that the certificate of his obtaining Russian citizenship is fake

The Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court, Bohdan Lvov, claims that the certificate of his obtaining Russian citizenship, which was made public by journalists, is fake. Allegedly, the dates do not match.

He wrote about it on his Facebook.

"As evidence in the ʼinvestigationʼ, various documents and forms, allegedly filled out by me, are cited. Including the form that I am attaching to this post. And now — ATTENTION! Look at the date this form was filled out: October 26, 2012. And the most interesting thing: the form of exactly this sample was approved in the Russian Federation only a month later — on November 30, 2012 (FMS order #391). And it was put into effect on May 27, 2013. That is, in simple words: at the time of the alleged filling of this form, the form itself did not yet exist in nature," says Lviv.

He assures that this document is fake but of "quite high quality". Lvov also does not accuse the journalists of having allegedly created a forgery but says that the journalists could have "leaked" the forged document.

"I consider such attacks on judges using the media and falsified facts, not just unacceptable, but as threatening the independence of the entire judicial branch as a whole. Someone decided that they could put pressure on the judges with the help of journalists. It wonʼt be like that. I have decided to make an appeal on this issue in the name of President Volodymyr Zelensky," the judge emphasized.