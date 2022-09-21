NABU started an investigation against a judge of the Supreme Court of Lviv because of his familyʼs real estate in Moscow

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) has started an investigation against Bohdan Lvov, the head of the Commercial Court of Cassation within the Supreme Court, who did not declare his familyʼs Moscow real estate.

This is stated in NABUʼs response to the request of the MP Yaroslav Yurchyshyn.

On September 15, the "Schemes" project published material about the Russian passport of Bohdan Lvov — journalists allegedly found his application for obtaining a Russian passport in 1999. "Schemes" also found out that in October 2012, a new passport of a Russian citizen was issued in the name of Bohdan Lvov. The basis for replacing the document is reaching the age of 45. On September 16, Lvov himself denied having a Russian passport, but for the period of the investigation, he was denied access to state secrets.

The investigation was initiated under Part 1 of Art. 366-2 of the Criminal Code — "deliberate entry of the subject of the declaration into the declaration of knowingly inaccurate information." The maximum sanction involves imprisonment for a term of up to two years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of up to three years.

As journalists have established, the judgeʼs family owns an apartment in the Russian capital on the Leningrad highway with an approximate market value of 11 million hryvnias. Since 2012, the apartment has been decorated in half — for Lvivʼs mother-in-law and wife. But in none of his property declarations did he mention that his wife had real estate registered in Moscow.

As the journalists found out, the judge also had a stake in this apartment, but he transferred it to his wife Inna Lvova under a gift agreement signed in 2012. This transaction was carried out under the passport of the Russian Federation in the name of Bohdan Lvov. On the day of the transaction, according to the border crossing data, Lvov arrived by train to Moscow.

At the same time, as the journalists established, the wife of the judge Inna Lvova also has the citizenship of the Russian Federation. Judge Bohdan Lvov, in response to the question of "Schemes" about the apartment in Moscow, stated that he does not remember the circumstances of how he got rid of the ownership of the apartment in Moscow, and asked for time to figure it out. He did not contact journalists before the investigation was released.