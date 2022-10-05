The head of the Supreme Court expelled judge Bohdan Lvov from the state

The Chairman of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev expelled Judge Bohdan Lvov from the state.
This was reported by the press service of the Supreme Court.
They noted that according to the Constitution, the judgeʼs powers are terminated in case of loss of citizenship of Ukraine or acquisition of the citizenship of another state by the judge.
"This is an unprecedented decision for the judicial system, because the specified provisions of the Constitution and the law are being applied for the first time," Supreme Court Chairman Vsevolod Knyazev noted.
Bohdan Lvov himself denies that he has a Russian passport. He stated that he will take a leave of absence and hopes that during this time all the dots will be placed.
However, the Supreme Court noted that in their actions they rely on the information of the Security Service of Ukraine until they are refuted in accordance with the law. So Bohdan Lviv can still prove that he does not have Russian citizenship.
- On September 15, the "Schemes" project published material about the Russian passport of Bohdan Lvov — journalists allegedly found his application for obtaining a Russian passport in 1999. "Schemes" also found out that in October 2012, a new passport of a Russian citizen was issued in the name of Bohdan Lvov. The basis for replacing the document is reaching the age of 45. On September 16, Lvov himself denied having a Russian passport, but for the period of the investigation, he was denied access to state secrets.
- On September 21, NABU began an investigation against Lviv, who did not declare his familyʼs Moscow real estate. As journalists have established, the judgeʼs family owns an apartment in the Russian capital on the Leningrad highway, the approximate market value of which is 11 million hryvnias. Since 2012, the apartment has been decorated in half — for Lvovʼs mother-in-law and his wife. But in none of his property declarations did he mention that his wife had real estate registered in Moscow.
- On October 3, the judges of the Commercial Court of Cassation as part of the Supreme Court could not gather enough votes to remove Bohdan Lvov from his post.