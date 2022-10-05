The head of the Supreme Court expelled judge Bohdan Lvov from the state

The Chairman of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev expelled Judge Bohdan Lvov from the state.

This was reported by the press service of the Supreme Court.

They noted that according to the Constitution, the judgeʼs powers are terminated in case of loss of citizenship of Ukraine or acquisition of the citizenship of another state by the judge.

"This is an unprecedented decision for the judicial system, because the specified provisions of the Constitution and the law are being applied for the first time," Supreme Court Chairman Vsevolod Knyazev noted.

Bohdan Lvov himself denies that he has a Russian passport. He stated that he will take a leave of absence and hopes that during this time all the dots will be placed.

However, the Supreme Court noted that in their actions they rely on the information of the Security Service of Ukraine until they are refuted in accordance with the law. So Bohdan Lviv can still prove that he does not have Russian citizenship.