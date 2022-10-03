The panel of judges did not release Bohdan Lvov, who was confirmed to have a Russian passport. There were not enough votes

Judges of the Commercial Court of Cassation as part of the Supreme Court were unable to gather enough votes to remove Bohdan Lvov from his position. The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) confirmed that he has a Russian passport.

This was reported by sud.ua.

The majority of judges did not support the initiative regarding the early suspension of Lviv: 21 votes were pro, while 22 were needed. Another 18 judges voted contra.

Bohdan Lvov himself said that he will take a vacation and hopes that during this time all the dots above the "i" will be placed.

On October 3, the Security Service of Ukraine confirmed that Bohdan Lvov has a Russian passport. The verification of these data is ongoing, and the results will be reported further.