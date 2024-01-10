The court reinstated Bohdan Lvov as a judge of the Supreme Court. He has Russian citizenship

On January 10, the Kyiv District Administrative Court satisfied the lawsuit of Bohdan Lvov, ex-head of the Commercial Court of Cassation as part of the Supreme Court, to be reinstated as a judge.

He will also be paid a salary "for the period of forced absenteeism", as reports the correspondent of "Radio Svoboda" from the courtroom.

The Supreme Court refused to say whether they plan to file an appeal against the decision of the Kyiv District Administrative Court. In 2022, Russian citizenship was found in the judge, this information was also confirmed by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).