The court reinstated Bohdan Lvov as a judge of the Supreme Court. He has Russian citizenship

On January 10, the Kyiv District Administrative Court satisfied the lawsuit of Bohdan Lvov, ex-head of the Commercial Court of Cassation as part of the Supreme Court, to be reinstated as a judge.
He will also be paid a salary "for the period of forced absenteeism", as reports the correspondent of "Radio Svoboda" from the courtroom.
The Supreme Court refused to say whether they plan to file an appeal against the decision of the Kyiv District Administrative Court. In 2022, Russian citizenship was found in the judge, this information was also confirmed by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).
- On September 15, 2022, the "Schemes" project published material about Bohdan Lvovʼs Russian passport — journalists allegedly found his application for a Russian passport in 1999. "Schemes" also found out that in October 2012, a new passport of a Russian citizen was issued in the name of Bohdan Lvov. The basis for replacing the document is reaching the age of 45. On September 16, Lvov himself denied having a Russian passport, but for the period of the investigation, he was denied access to state secrets.
- On October 3, 2022, SBU confirmed that Lviv had a Russian passport, and the Supreme Court excluded him from its staff.
- On September 21, 2022, National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) began an investigation against Lviv, who did not declare his familyʼs Moscow real estate. As journalists have established, the judgeʼs family owns an apartment in the Russian capital on the Leningrad highway, the approximate market value of which is 11 million hryvnias. Since 2012, the apartment has been decorated in half — for Lvovʼs mother-in-law and his wife. But in none of his property declarations did he mention that his wife had real estate registered in Moscow.