The Foreign Intelligence Service (FIS) of Ukraine has exposed a scheme to legalize and recruit foreign mercenaries — the Russians plan to involve at least 27 Yemeni citizens in the war in Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of FIS.

According to FIS, in July 2026, the head of the selection point for military service under a contract in Khanty-Mansiysk Lieutenant Pervushin asked the border service to legalize Yemeni citizens on Russian territory. After that, the authorities wanted to conclude military service contracts with these Yemenis.

They are legalized in accordance with Putinʼs decree No. 821 on the temporary procedure for granting Russian citizenship and issuing a residence permit. However, in fact, foreigners are first legalized in the Russian Federation using a simplified procedure, and then they are registered for service.

Among the Yemeni citizens confirmed by Ukrainian intelligence to be being recruited for the war are men born in 2006 and 2007.