The Armed Forces of Ukraine captured two Chinese citizens — they fought on the side of the Russian Federation

In the Donetsk region, Ukrainian military captured two Chinese citizens who fought as part of the Russian army.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He reported the availability of documents, bank cards, and personal data of these foreign servicemen.

"We have information that there are significantly more than two such Chinese citizens in the occupierʼs units. I have instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to immediately contact Beijing and find out how China is going to react to this," Zelensky added.

The Presidentʼs Office noted that Ukrainian defenders engaged in battle with six Chinese soldiers near the settlements of Tarasivka and Bilohorivka in the Donetsk region.

Intelligence, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), as well as relevant units of the Armed Forces are working. Investigative and operational actions are ongoing. Currently, the captured Chinese citizens are in the Security Service, the president specified.

"Russiaʼs involvement, directly or indirectly, of China in this war in Europe is a clear signal that Putin is going to do anything but end the war. He is looking for ways to continue fighting. This definitely requires a reaction. A reaction from the United States, Europe, and everyone in the world who wants peace," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

