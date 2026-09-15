The electronic bracelet was removed from the former head of the Presidentʼs Office Yermak due to his health condition

HACC has allowed the removal of the electronic bracelet from the former head of the Presidentʼs Office (OP). The reason is a warning from doctors that this means of control may pose a threat to the life and health of the person involved.
This was reported by the press service of HACC.
HACC does not indicate the name and surname of the person involved, but from the details it is clear that we are talking about Yermak.
The following obligations remain in effect for Yermak: he must appear upon request to a detective, prosecutor, or court and report any change of residence or work. The former head of OP must also not travel outside the permitted settlements, and his passport will continue to remain with state authorities.
In addition, Yermak cannot communicate with suspects and witnesses in the case in which he appears.
Previously, HACC did not allow Yermak to remove the electronic bracelet. However, in August, the HACC investigating judge allowed him to travel to Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions without permission.
This happened after the military appealed.
In which case does Andriy Yermak appear
According to the investigation, Andriy Yermak is one of the defendants in the money laundering scheme obtained within the framework of the "Midas" case on corruption in the energy sector.
Law enforcement officials claim that in 2021-2025, participants in the scheme were able to launder over UAH 460 million through the construction of the "Dynasty" cottage town in Kozyn (Kyiv region). This includes four private residences and a separate public spa area.
On May 11, NABU and SAPO reported suspicions to the former head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak. The next day, May 12, suspicions were raised against six more defendants in the same case, including former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov and businessman Tymur Mindich.
Oleksiy Chernyshov and Tymur Mindich also appear in the “Energoatom” case. On the eve of the announcement of suspicion, Mindich left for Israel. Subsequently, NABU sent documents to put him on the Interpol wanted list. HACC ordered Chernyshov to be held in custody with bail of UAH 120 million, which was paid in full.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.