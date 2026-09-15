The electronic bracelet was removed from the former head of the Presidentʼs Office Yermak due to his health condition

HACC has allowed the removal of the electronic bracelet from the former head of the Presidentʼs Office (OP). The reason is a warning from doctors that this means of control may pose a threat to the life and health of the person involved.

This was reported by the press service of HACC.

HACC does not indicate the name and surname of the person involved, but from the details it is clear that we are talking about Yermak.

The following obligations remain in effect for Yermak: he must appear upon request to a detective, prosecutor, or court and report any change of residence or work. The former head of OP must also not travel outside the permitted settlements, and his passport will continue to remain with state authorities.

In addition, Yermak cannot communicate with suspects and witnesses in the case in which he appears.

Previously, HACC did not allow Yermak to remove the electronic bracelet. However, in August, the HACC investigating judge allowed him to travel to Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions without permission.

This happened after the military appealed.