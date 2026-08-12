HACC did not allow Yermak to remove the electronic bracelet. His lawyers asked for it again

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) considered the appeal of the defense of former head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak and left the decision regarding the electronic bracelet unchanged — he will continue to wear it.

Suspilne writes about this.

Yermakʼs lawyers stated that the decision on the electronic bracelet “requires clarification and is unmotivated”. They added that they were not challenging the obligation to wear the bracelet, but were asking for an explanation of its limits.

Yermak was not at the meeting. He submitted a motion in which he indicated that he could not be there for objective reasons.

On August 10, HACC relaxed Yermakʼs preventive measure due to the militaryʼs appeal. HACC allowed him to travel to Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions without permission. The court also allowed him to transit through other regions.