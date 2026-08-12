HACC did not allow Yermak to remove the electronic bracelet. His lawyers asked for it again

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) considered the appeal of the defense of former head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak and left the decision regarding the electronic bracelet unchanged — he will continue to wear it.
Suspilne writes about this.
Yermakʼs lawyers stated that the decision on the electronic bracelet “requires clarification and is unmotivated”. They added that they were not challenging the obligation to wear the bracelet, but were asking for an explanation of its limits.
Yermak was not at the meeting. He submitted a motion in which he indicated that he could not be there for objective reasons.
On August 10, HACC relaxed Yermakʼs preventive measure due to the militaryʼs appeal. HACC allowed him to travel to Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions without permission. The court also allowed him to transit through other regions.
In which case does Andriy Yermak appear?
According to the investigation, Andriy Yermak is one of the defendants in the money laundering scheme obtained within the framework of the "Midas" case on corruption in the energy sector.
Law enforcement officials claim that in 2021-2025, participants in the scheme were able to launder over UAH 460 million through the construction of the "Dynastia" cottage town in Kozyn, Kyiv region. This includes four private residences and a separate public spa area.
On May 11, NABU and SAPO reported suspicions to the former head of the Presidentʼs Office, Andriy Yermak. The next day, May 12, suspicions were raised against six more defendants in the same case, including former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov and businessman Tymur Mindich.
Oleksiy Chernyshov and Tymur Mindich also appear in the Energoatom case. On the eve of the announcement of suspicion, Mindich left for Israel. Subsequently, NABU sent documents to put him on the Interpol wanted list. HACC ordered Chernyshov to be held in custody with bail of UAH 120 million, which was paid in full.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.