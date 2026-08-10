HACC changed the preventive measure for Andriy Yermak due to the appeal of the military

The investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC) eased the preventive measure against the former head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak due to the appeal of the military.

This was reported by the press service of SAPO.

According to SAPO, it and NABU received letters from commanders of various military units. This is due to the fact that Yermak currently heads the "Advokat+" project, which provides legal assistance to military personnel at the brigade level and in combat zones.

Thus, previously Yermak was prohibited from leaving only Kyiv and the Kyiv region without permission, but now the Supreme Court of Justice has allowed him to travel to Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions without permission. The court also allowed him to transit through other regions.

However, the defense also requested that the electronic bracelet be removed from Yermak — the judge refused.

In which case does Andriy Yermak appear?

According to the investigation, Andriy Yermak is one of the defendants in the money laundering scheme obtained within the framework of the "Midas" case on corruption in the energy sector.

Law enforcement officials claim that in 2021-2025, participants in the scheme were able to launder over UAH 460 million through the construction of the "Dynastia" cottage town in Kozyn, Kyiv region. This includes four private residences and a separate public spa area.

On May 11, NABU and SAPO reported suspicions to the former head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak. The next day, May 12, suspicions were raised against six more defendants in the same case, including former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov and businessman Timur Mindich.

Oleksiy Chernyshov and Tymur Mindich also appear in the “Energoatom” case. On the eve of the announcement of suspicion, Mindich left for Israel. Subsequently, NABU sent documents to put him on the Interpol wanted list. HACC ordered Chernyshov to be held in custody with bail of UAH 120 million, which was paid in full.

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