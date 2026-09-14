Russia has already recruited more than 28 000 foreigners, most of them from African countries, for the war against Ukraine. The foreign mercenaries are promised “high wages”.

This was reported by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleh Ivashchenko for the Times.

According to Ivashchenko, the Russian Federation continues to receive military assistance from the DPRK. In particular, approximately 8 000 North Korean soldiers are currently stationed in the Kursk region. According to Ukrainian intelligence, their number may increase to 50 000.

North Korea also continues to provide missiles to Russia.