“Forrest Gump” case: Former chairman of the supervisory board of “Sense Bank” Hladyshenko was set a bail of UAH 7 million

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has set a preventive measure of UAH 7 million bail for the former chairman of the supervisory board of “Sense Bank” Mykola Hladyshenko, who appears in the “Forrest Gump” case.

This became known from the broadcast of the HACC meeting on September 8.

The prosecutor requested that Hladyshenko be remanded in custody with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of UAH 150 million. According to SAPO, Hladyshenko, on behalf of “Sense Bank”, controlled that there were no obstacles to posting bail for former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

Hladyshenko now has five days to post bail. If he fails to do so, the prosecutor will request a stricter preventive measure.

In addition, from now on, Hladyshenko is obliged to appear before the detective, prosecutor, and court, report any change in place of work or residence, not leave Kyiv, surrender his international passports, and refrain from communicating with other defendants in the “Forrest Gump” case.

The “Forrest Gump” case and “Sense Bank” involvement in it

On August 19, NABU and SAPO reported that they had uncovered a criminal scheme that organized the legalization of UAH 150 million to pay bail for one of the defendants in the “Midas” case, former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko.

According to the investigation, in early June, the participants in the scheme gained de facto control over “Sense Bank” and began using it to launder money. They were informed of suspicions of money laundering.

Among the defendants, in addition to Hladyshenko, are the former chairman of the board of “Sense Bank” Oleksiy Stupak (he was set a bail of UAH 15 million ) and the head of the department of the same bank Lyudmila Snihur. And also:

former Deputy Head of the Presidentʼs Office Iryna Mudra;

former MP Maksym Mykytas and people associated with him: Valentyn Yelizarov, Yehor Merkulov, Oleksandr Ostapenko and Mykyta Tarkovsky;

current MP Vadym Stolar;

Deputy Minister of Justice Olena Ferens;

Director General of the Directorate for Legal Policy of the Presidentʼs Office Viktor Dubovyk;

businessman and former deputy of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Vasyl Astion.

Then, on August 19, “Sense Bank” was searched, and the government suspended the chairman of the supervisory board Hladyshenko. At that time, the chairman of the National Bank Andriy Pyshny demanded not to suspend, but to dismiss Hladyshenko, and also to check the suitability of the entire board.

Already on August 21, NBU began inspections of “Sense Bank”, and all those involved in the “Forrest Gump” case were suspended. Now the duties of the chairman of the board are performed by Olena Zubchenko.