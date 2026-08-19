“Sense Bank” confirmed todayʼs searches at its head office

On August 19, investigative actions were conducted at the head office of the state-owned “Sense Bank”. They are related to individual individuals.

This is stated in a statement from the bankʼs press service.

They added that they are cooperating with law enforcement and providing the necessary information, but refused to provide details of the investigative actions.

"The law restricts the disclosure of information about pre-trial investigations, so at this stage the bank refrains from any comments with details regarding investigative actions," the bank emphasized.

It was also noted that all services and facilities are operating as usual. Operational stability and customer service remain the priority, “Sense Bank” added.

Today, NABU and SAPO announced that they had uncovered a criminal scheme that organized the legalization of 150 million hryvnias to pay bail for one of the defendants in the Midas case — presumably former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

According to the investigation, in early June, the participants in the scheme gained de facto control over “Sense Bank” and began using it to legalize funds.

In this case, suspicions were received, in particular, by the deputy head of the head of the Presidentʼs Office (the media wrote that it was Iryna Mudra, she has already been dismissed from her position), a former MP, the chairman of the board and the chairman of the supervisory board of “Sense Bank”, and others. The media wrote that the last two are Oleksiy Stupak and Mykola Hladyshenko. The Verkhovna Rada summoned the chairman of NBU Andriy Pyshny to a meeting on August 20 to report on the situation around “Sense Bank”.

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