Iryna Mudra dismissed from the position of the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office

President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Iryna Mudra from the position of the Deputy Head of the Presidential Office.

This is stated in the presidential decree of August 19.

Mudraʼs release was preceded by the publication of the NABU and SAPO investigation titled "Forrest Gump" into the legalization of UAH 150 million obtained through criminal means. According to law enforcement officials, the money was used to pay bail for one of the defendants in the "Midas" case, presumably former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

In this case, suspicions were raised against the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office (the media wrote that it was Iryna Mudra), a former MP, the chairman of the board of the state-owned bank “Sense Bank”, the chairman of the supervisory board of the state-owned bank “Sense Bank”, and others.

From 2022 to 2024, Iryna Mudra was Deputy Minister of Justice, and from March 2024, Deputy Head of the Office of the President. In the Office of the President, she was responsible for the creation of the Special Tribunal, which is to punish Russian war criminals, for the confiscation of frozen Russian assets, and for the creation of the Compensation Mechanism, which is to guarantee that Ukrainians who suffered during the war receive payments from Russia.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.