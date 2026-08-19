The government suspended the chairman of the supervisory board of “Sense Bank” Mykola Hladyshchenko

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky announced that the government has suspended the chairman of the supervisory board of “Sense Bank” and initiated the removal of the chairman of the bankʼs board. Koretsky did not name them, but the first position is currently held by Mykola Hladyshchenko, and the second by Oleksiy Stupak.

He explained this as a reaction to the facts made public by anti-corruption authorities. Earlier, searches were conducted at the head office of “Sense Bank”.

What preceded

Today, NABU and SAPO announced that they had uncovered a criminal scheme that organized the legalization of 150 million hryvnias to pay bail for one of the defendants in the “Midas” case — presumably former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko. According to the investigation, in early June, the participants in the scheme gained de facto control over “Sense Bank” and began using it to legalize funds.

In this case, suspicions were received, in particular, by the deputy head of the head of the Presidentʼs Office (the media wrote that it was Iryna Mudra, she has already been dismissed from her position), a former MP, the chairman of the board and the chairman of the supervisory board of “Sense Bank”, and others. The media wrote that the last two are Oleksiy Stupak and Mykola Hladyshenko. The Verkhovna Rada summoned the chairman of NBU Andriy Pyshny to a meeting on August 20 to report on the situation around “Sense Bank”.

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