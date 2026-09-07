Operation “Carthage”. The court arrested the driver Serhiy Kropyva with the possibility of bail of UAH 3 million

Operation “Carthage”

On September 4, NABU and SAPO reported on Operation “Carthage", which is related to a scheme to "cover" a network of fraudulent call centers for money led by an official of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO). The defendants invested the funds received in real estate and other property worth over UAH 20 million, and could have kept another UAH 10 million in the accounts of relatives.

In the records published by NABU, the leader of the criminal group is called “Chancellor” — the case materials indicate that this is the deputy head of the international cooperation department of PGO Serhiy Kropyva.

He is also suspected of laundering money in the amount of UAH 89.9 million. In addition, the investigators’ records include “Chef” — the former head of the State Tax Service. From December 2024 to June 2025, Ruslan Kravchenko was the head of the State Tax Service.

At approximately midnight on September 5, NABU detectives conducted searches in the offices of Kravchenko, his first deputy Maria Vdovychenko, and other employees of PGO. However, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office questioned the validity of the searches. They claim that there is no direct evidence in the SAPO and NABU materials that Kravchenko facilitated the work of call centers. Kravchenko himself also denies his involvement.

Two of the defendants in the case have already been sent to custody for two months — Kropyva with a bail of UAH 120 million, and his accomplice and cohabitant Yelizaveta Ivakhnenko — with a bail of UAH 20 million. According to the investigation, the woman could have been involved in transferring funds through an individual entrepreneur for legalization.

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