The UK summons Russian chargé dʼaffaires after drone sabotage in Leipzig

The United Kingdom summoned Russiaʼs charge dʼaffaires after a drone sabotage near a Ukrainian plane at Leipzig Airport in Germany.

This was reported by a spokesman for the press service of the British Foreign Ministry.

The British Foreign Office stated that they stand in solidarity with Germanyʼs position and are summoning Russiaʼs chargé dʼaffaires to condemn this attack.

The European Commission reported yesterday that the EU and NATO are preparing a response to new sabotage and hybrid threats from the Russian Federation in the wake of this incident. These include sanctions, assistance to Ukraine, and more.