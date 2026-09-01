Germany officially accuses Russia of drone incident near Ukrainian plane. What measures will be taken in response

Germany will terminate the agreement with the "Russian House" in Berlin and will also tighten control over Russians entering the country. The Russian Consulate General in Bonn will also close on September 18 — these measures will be introduced in response to the drone incident in Leipzig.

This was reported by Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt and Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful, Der Spiegel writes.

Among other measures, Vadful is to summon the Russian ambassador, and Germany will increase pressure on the Russian shadow fleet.

German authorities believe that Russian intelligence services were behind the attempted bombing at Leipzig airport. According to Dobrindt, the operation was carried out by so-called low-level perpetrators.

Russia has already promised to respond. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Germany had long been looking for an excuse to close the Russian House.

What happened at Leipzig Airport?

On the night of August 4, a drone with a detonator and explosives was found near a Ukrainian plane at Leipzig Airport. After that, German media wrote that the An-124 could have been transporting ammunition for Ukraine.

On August 7, the German Interior Ministry denied this. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported that no one was injured and the Antonov aircraft were not damaged.

On August 10, media reported that a drone carrying explosives crashed into a Ukrainian plane but failed to detonate for unknown reasons. The explosives likely became detached during the impact and ended up nearby. The drone itself was accidentally discovered about four hours later.