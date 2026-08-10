Drone with explosives crashes into Ukrainian An-124 plane at Leipzig airport, but fails to detonate

A drone carrying explosives crashed into a Ukrainian An-124 aircraft parked at Leipzig Airport, but failed to detonate for unknown reasons.

This is what Die Zeit writes about.

The investigation analyzed surveillance video. At approximately 7:30 PM on August 4, the drone was already heading towards the Antonov aircraft, after which it hit one of its wings. The wings of such aircraft usually contain fuel tanks, so an explosion could cause a large-scale fire or blow up the aircraft.

However, the drone bounced off the wing and fell to the ground. The explosive device probably became detached during the impact and landed nearby. The drone itself was only accidentally discovered about four hours later.

The tour groupʼs bus driver saw it on the ground, stepped on it, and notified security. The explosive device was found separate from the drone. It is currently unknown why the charge did not detonate.

The drone was not detected by conventional radar because it was homemade. At the same time, the drone was equipped with Semtex explosives, which are commonly used by the military. There is currently no direct evidence of Russian involvement, but German investigators are considering this version.

On the night of August 5, a drone with a detonator and explosives was found near a Ukrainian plane at Leipzig airport. After that, German media wrote that the An-124 could have been transporting ammunition for Ukraine. On August 7, the German Interior Ministry denied this. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported that no one was injured and the Antonov aircraft were not damaged.

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