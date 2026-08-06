Media: Ukrainian plane in Leipzig, near which drone was spotted, had ammunition

German publications Süddeutsche Zeitung, NDR, and WDR found out that the Ukrainian An-124 aircraft in Leipzig, near which a drone was spotted the day before, had military ammunition.

This is reported by the Süddeutsche Zeitung, citing a confidential police report.

Also, according to reports, shortly before this incident, ammunition was transported from France to Leipzig. Presumably, they were planned to be transported further.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

Investigators claim that on August 4, at around 11:42 PM, airport workers spotted the drone hovering between two An-124 aircraft operated by the state-owned Ukrainian airline Antonov. The drone then descended to the ground. Cameras recorded the drone entering the airport from the southern part at 7:28 PM.

The airportʼs drone detection system failed to detect it. Germany believes the drone may have been modified to bypass the system.

An examination showed that a fist-sized package of explosives was attached to the drone. It is likely Semtex explosive, which is used in both military and industrial applications.

Earlier, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Ukrainian aircraft were not damaged in the incident.

What preceded

Yesterday, a drone with explosives and a detonator was found near a Ukrainian plane at Leipzig Airport.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

Leipzig Airport is used for weapons cargo transportation. At the time, German police classified the incident as a state security offense. They did not rule out a possible sabotage attack.

Today, German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt commented on the incident and said that this is a “new level of danger”. According to him, this is a professional “hybrid attack scenario”. Dobrindt emphasized that the people behind this had a high level of technical training and experience working with explosives, so this is definitely not an “amateur approach”.

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