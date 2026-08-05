Bild: Drone with explosives found near Ukrainian An-124 Ruslan plane at Leipzig Airport

At the airport in Leipzig, Germany, on the night of August 5, a drone with explosives was discovered near a Ukrainian An-124 Ruslan aircraft. As a result, flights were suspended until 01:55.

Bild writes about this.

The German Federal Service for the Explosives Protection of the Air Force sent in sappers and planned to detonate the explosives using a robot, but it is not yet known whether they carried out the detonation. The incident occurred in the cargo area, which, according to an airport spokeswoman, is separate from the passenger apron.

Several planes, including a passenger plane, were diverted overnight, but flights returned to normal in the morning. A cargo plane that was unable to land due to the closure also collided with another object near the airport at an altitude of several hundred meters. It sustained minor damage.

Leipzig Airport is used for weapons cargo, Reuters adds. Police classified the incident as a state security offense. They do not rule out a possible sabotage attack.

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