Germany denies information about ammunition on board Ukrainian An-124 in Leipzig, near which drone was found

The German Interior Ministry denied that the Ukrainian An-124 aircraft in Leipzig, near which a drone was spotted the day before, had military ammunition.

This is reported by Deutsche Welle.

At a joint meeting of the heads of the Bundestagʼs defense and interior committees, Interior Ministry representatives reported that there were no weapons or ammunition on board the plane. German media had previously reported on the presence of weapons.

"Judging from all the conversations I was involved in, the plane was not loaded with ammunition or weapons," the chairman of the interior committee Detlef Seif told reporters.

Maret Montavon, head of communications and public relations at Mitteldeutsche Flughafen, which operates Leipzig Airport, told the Leipziger Volkszeitung that there was no cargo on board the plane. Montavon said this information is consistent with data from Antonov Logistics SALIS.

At the same time, the German Ministry of Internal Affairs has not yet provided an official comment on a separate request from DW.

What preceded

On August 5, a drone with explosives and a detonator was discovered near a Ukrainian plane at the airport in Leipzig, Germany.

Leipzig Airport is used for weapons cargo transportation. At the time, German police classified the incident as a state security offense. They did not rule out a possible sabotage attack.

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt commented on the incident and said that it was a “new level of danger”. According to him, this was a professional “hybrid attack scenario”. Dobrindt emphasized that the people behind this had a high level of technical training and experience working with explosives, so this was definitely not an “amateur approach”.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported that no one was injured in the incident, and the Antonov aircraft were not damaged.

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