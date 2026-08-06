“A new level of danger”. Germany commented on the drone with explosives found near a Ukrainian plane in Leipzig

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt commented on the drone with explosives that was discovered the day before near a Ukrainian plane at Leipzig airport, and stated that this is "a new level of danger".
This is reported by DW.
According to him, this is a professional “hybrid attack scenario”. Dobrindt emphasized that the people behind this had a high level of technical training and experience working with explosives, so this is definitely not an “amateur approach”.
Saxonyʼs Interior Minister Armin Schuster added that law enforcement is searching for parts of a possible second drone.
"The threat is no longer abstract, it is high," he said.
- Yesterday, a drone with explosives and a detonator was found near a Ukrainian plane at Leipzig airport. Presumably, it was a Ukrainian An-124 Ruslan plane. Leipzig airport is used for cargo transportation of weapons. At the time, German police classified the incident as a state security offense. They do not rule out a possible sabotage attack.
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