“A new level of danger”. Germany commented on the drone with explosives found near a Ukrainian plane in Leipzig

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt commented on the drone with explosives that was discovered the day before near a Ukrainian plane at Leipzig airport, and stated that this is "a new level of danger".

This is reported by DW.

According to him, this is a professional “hybrid attack scenario”. Dobrindt emphasized that the people behind this had a high level of technical training and experience working with explosives, so this is definitely not an “amateur approach”.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

Saxonyʼs Interior Minister Armin Schuster added that law enforcement is searching for parts of a possible second drone.

"The threat is no longer abstract, it is high," he said.

Yesterday, a drone with explosives and a detonator was found near a Ukrainian plane at Leipzig airport. Presumably, it was a Ukrainian An-124 Ruslan plane. Leipzig airport is used for cargo transportation of weapons. At the time, German police classified the incident as a state security offense. They do not rule out a possible sabotage attack.

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